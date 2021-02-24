Kolkata: Taking preventive measure against the rising cases of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for air passengers to produce negative RT-PCR report on arrival from four states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. Also Read - CoWin 2.0 Coming Soon as Next Phase of Coronavirus Vaccine Drive Begins From March 1. All You Need to Know

According to a notification issued by the state's health department, passengers should undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of the flight departure.

"In view of the increasing trend of COVID cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and in continuation of earlier order issued last August, this is to inform you that the state government has decided that from February 27, all passengers coming to the state from the four states shall mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report," it said. Necessary instructions to all the airlines would be issued in this connection, it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi also made it mandatory for air passengers to produce negative RT-PCR test report on arrival from states such as Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab. The official order will be effective till March 15.

The issue had also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday. The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night.

The development comes as Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers is still high over there. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily case.