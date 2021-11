Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that it will lift the night curfew from Nadia and Hooghly districts for two days (12-13 November) on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja. In Bengal, Jagatdhatri puja is being celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. To recall, the Bengal government had earlier withdrawn the night curfew in view of Durga Puja, which began on 11 October.Also Read - Good News For India: Over 96 Countries Agree To Mutually Accept Vaccination Certificates, Says Govt

The state reported a spike in the covid cases post-Durga Puja celebrations. The Centre had also cautioned the Bengal government, directing the authorities to take all the required measures. Also Read - Night Curfew Lifted in These 2 Bengal Districts | Read Latest Guidelines

Last month, the state government had eased restrictions allowing all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open, as per the normal operational hours between 10 and 20 October.

West Bengal on Monday reported 603 new Covid-19 cases, 120 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 15,99,091, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said 14 people died due to the disease during the day, up from 11 on Sunday. The total number of fatalities thus rose to 19,240.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal was below 8,000 for the second consecutive day with 7899 cases. The figure was 7967 on Sunday.

While 657 Covid patients recovered on Monday, 774 people were cured of the disease the previous day. The state’s recovery rate is 98.30 per cent. So far, 15,71,952 people have recovered in West Bengal.

Kolkata reported 149 new infections and North 24 Parganas 138. Of the 23 districts of the state, only these two reported a three-digit figure of new cases in the last 24 hours, it said. At least 11 districts registered a single-digit figure in the same period.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for four Coronoravirus deaths while three died in Nadia and one in the city, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday evening, 24,016 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 1,94,93,518.

On Monday, West Bengal administered 1,49,630 doses of the vaccine pushing the total number of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine to 8,08,55,202, a senior official of the health department said.