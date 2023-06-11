Home

West Bengal To Get Respite From Searing Heat As Monsoon To Arrive In 24 Hours: IMD

A weather forecast by the Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in West Bengal’s northern districts, while scattered rainfall is likely in southern Bengal.

Girls enjoy the rain to celebrate the arrival of monsoon season, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal is set to get respite from the scorching summer heat as monsoon is set to arrive in the state within the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

According to a weather forecast by the Alipore Meteorological Department, heavy rains are likely West Bengal’s northern districts, while scattered rainfall is predicted in southern Bengal over the next few days, leading to a drop in mercury across the state.

The meteorological department has forecasted a temperature drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in north Bengal district in the next three days, India Today reported quoting an IMD forecast. Heatwave conditions are also likely to subside in southern regions of Bengal, including state capital Kolkata with the arrival of monsoon, the report said.

As per the weatherman’s prediction, heavy rains are likely to lash Alipurduar 1 and Cooch Behar districts of the state on Sunday, while scattered rainfall has been predicted in south Bengal regions from Monday which will also lead to a dip in mercury by 2 to 3 degrees.

However, southern areas of the state will likely have to wait a bit longer for fresh spell of monsoon to arrive, the weather office has predicted. The meteorological department issued monsoon predictions for Bengal, two days after the season arrived in Kerala on June 8.

On Friday, the weather department issued yellow alerts for eight Kerala districts. Alerts for five more districts were issued by the IMD for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday where heavy rainfall is predicted over the next five days.

In related news, IMD on Sunday said that cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” as it issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat with high tidal waves hitting the beaches in Mumbai.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)”.

The IMD warning comes a day after massive tidal waves giant tidal waves smashed into the Ganpatipule area in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri on Saturday.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14, then move north-northeast wards and “cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15, as per IMD.

