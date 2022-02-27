Kolkata: Amidst tight security measures, an election in 108 municipalities across West Bengal has begun from 7 am and continue until 5 pm on Sunday. Over 95 lakh people are slated to exercise their franchise in 2,276 wards spread over 108 municipalities. The total number of polling stations will be 10,813 and that of polling premises will be 4,851. Altogether 40,000 police personnel are being deployed by the SEC, which said that there will be at least one armed police in every polling booth. There will be 125 poll observers, said a State Election Commission official. Ruling Trinamool Congress is going to the poll buoyed by its success in the election to four municipal corporations and the city civic body in the recent past and is confident of a repeat show. Opposition BJP is struggling to retain its pockets of influence following the recent electoral drubbing. The results of the elections will be announced on March 2.

Follow LIVE Updates from West Bengal Municipal Polls:

08:25 am: Alleged beating of a Congress agent reported inside booth No. 48 at GTI School, Ward 7, Bahrampur Municipality. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury at the scene.

08:10 am: There are 72 booths in 32 wards in the hilly region of Darjeeling. Voting has begun at the end of mock polls in various booths, including St. Teresa’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School, however, there is no crowd in the voting line since morning.

08:05 am: BJP candidate Krishna Bhattacharya of ward 10 of Konnagar municipality was allegedly beaten. The arrow of accusation is towards the TMC. BJP workers block Battala GT Road in Konnagar. While returning from the election office, Krishna Bhattacharya was allegedly surrounded and beaten by some miscreants near 24 villages.

08:00 am: The ruling party has been accused of burning the tent office of BJP candidate Kuheli Dutt in Ward No. 8 of Midnapore Municipality. The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.

07:55 am: Voting begins in 108 municipalities. Voting started at polling booth No. 242/203 of Ward No. 9 of Purulia Municipality. A senior citizen female voter has cast her vote.

07:45 am: On the eve of Bengal municipal elections, two groups of grassroots clashed on the battlefield. The attack took place in front of the police. A total of 6 people were injured in the incident. People of the area complained that Nirmal Roy, the Trinamool Congress candidate in Ward 29, brought people from outside and attacked the Trinamool Congress workers in the area.RAF has been deployed at the spot along with huge police force of Belgharia police station to bring the situation under control.