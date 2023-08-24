Home

‘West Bengal Needs Yogi Adityanath At Helm’: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Bats For Encounters To ‘Eliminate Rapists’

Suvendu Adhikari said the Trinamool Congress-ruled state needs an "administrator like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath" at the helm so rapists could be eliminated through "encounters."

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari speaks to the media during a protest last month (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday sparked a row as he batted for police encounters, similar to Uttar Pradesh, to ensure the safety of women in West Bengal, which he alleged has witnessed an alarming rise in the attacks on women.

Speaking to newsmen outside the West Bengal Assembly, Adhikari said the Trinamool Congress-ruled state needs an “administrator like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath” at the helm so rapists could be eliminated through “encounters.”

“Utter lawlessness prevails in the state. A young schoolgirl was brutalised and murdered in Matigara recently. Earlier, similar incidents happened in Kaliaganj and Hanskhali. In all places, young girls have been violated or killed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the law and order portfolio, has squarely failed to stop atrocities on women,” the BJP leader said.

“Criminals, who commit such barbaric acts on children and women, should be sternly dealt with. The must face encounters,” Adhikari said, adding that “an able administrator like Yogi Adityanath, who has treated all criminals the appropriate way,” should have been at the helm to deal with such inhuman elements.

Reacting to Adhikari’s remarks, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said an FIR should be filed against the BJP leader for openly advocating the “encounter” system.

Speaking to news agency PTI, TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar said that an FIR should be lodged against the BJP leader for openly advocating “encounters”.

Stating that Adhikari has taken oath under the Constitution and cannot advocate such violent methods, Majumdar said, “Even in the Nirbhaya case, the due process of law was followed and it was left to the judicial system.”

“Adhikari, being a people’s representative and having taken oath under the Constitution, cannot go beyond the law of the land,” he said.

Majumdar added the Yogi Adityanath’s regime in Uttar Pradesh is marked by encounters and bulldozer politics for which it has been hauled up as these violate human rights and are against democratic principles.

“Adhikari has become the proponent for encounters and bulldozer politics which will instill fear and anarchy in society against democratic traditions.”

