New Delhi: At least 50 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who worked during the devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal on Monday tested positive for coronavirus.

The NDRF jawans had recently completed relief and restoration work for Cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc last month. As many as 177 personnel have submitted swab tests for the deadly virus in West Bengal and Odisha after they returned to their respective stations.

All of them were put in quarantine after one of their colleague tested positive.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on May 20 afternoon with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

After the storm abated, reports of the lives lost and the damages incurred began to emerge which led to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit the affected areas.