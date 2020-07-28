West Bengal Lockdown News: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the ongoing practice of biweekly lockdown, i.e lockdown on any 2 days every week, will continue in the state till August 31. Also Read - Second Time COVID Infection? West Bengal Man Infected Twice By COVID-19 in a Month

Further, the Chief Minister also said that there won't full lockdown on August 1 and 3, due to festivals of Bakrid and Rakhi (Rakshabandhan ). On these 2 days, she said, normal lockdown will be in effect in containment zones.

“The next biweekly lockdown will be on August 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday)”, she said.

The Chief Minister also said that schools and colleges across the state, too, will remain closed till August 31.

Notably, with number of coronavirus in West Bengal rising, the Mamata Banerjee government, had, on July 20, announced that a complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal for 2 days every week.

On the lockdown days, only medicine shops and health establishments have been allowed to open.

On Monday, West Bengal witnessed a spike of 2,112 and 39 deaths, taking its tally to 60,830. This includes over nearly 40,000 recoveries (2,166 on Monday), 19502 active cases and 1,411 deaths.