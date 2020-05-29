New Delhi: West Bengal fire department minister Sujit Basu has tested positive for Coronavirus. This is the first time a minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet tested positive. As the minister is asymptomatic, he will be treated from his home. His wife has also tested positive. Also Read - West Bengal News: Highest Spike in COVID-19 Cases on Day When It Resumes Flights, Trains in State

After the maid of their household was tested positive, all of them went for COVID-19 testing. It is not yet known whether the minister's sons and daughter are also positive or not.

However, questions are being raised as the minister did not take enough precaution to not spread the infection as he went to Howrah and interacted with a number of people, including media persons, while he already knew that there were chances of his getting infected as the result of his maid's COVID-19 test was awaited at that time.

A fire department staff was electrocuted in Howrah. The minister went to meet his family members.