New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday formed a seven-member committee to probe complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, in accordance with the orders of Calcutta high court. The panel is headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain. The other panel members include Atif Rasheed, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities; Rajulben L Desai, Member, National Commission for Women; Santosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation), NHRC; Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission; Raju Mukherjee, Member Secretary, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority; and Manzil Saini, DIG (Investigation), NHRC.