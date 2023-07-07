Home

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Amid Tight Security, Polling For Over 63000 Gram Panchayats Seats To be Held Today

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Nearly 65,000 active central police personnel and 70,000 state police personnel will be deployed for the polls.

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Over 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats.

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Amid tight security, stage is all set for West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 on Saturday. This time, around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats.

From the time the poll dates were announced on June 8, widespread violence was reported in various parts of West Bengal leading to the death of over a dozen people, including a teenager.

Security Arrangement in Place

The polls to elect representatives for village councils will be held under the watchful eyes of central forces for the second time since the inception of the Panchayati Raj system in Bengal in the late Seventies.

Nearly 65,000 active central police personnel and 70,000 state police personnel will be deployed for the polls.

Election Campaign Ends

Ahead of the elections, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee led the party’s campaign while stressing the need to shun strong-arm tactics by its cadres and allow more democratic space to the political opponents, to avoid the rerun of the 2018 rural polls when it had won around 34 per cent seats uncontested.

On the other hand, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the saffron party’s campaign, whereas state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim led their parties’ respective poll drives.

In the West Bengal Panchayat Elections, Raj Bhavan for the first time, played an active role in addressing the issue of poll violence, with Governor C V Ananda Bose opening a ‘Peace Home’ at the governor’s house to address complaints of the aam aadmi.

“BJP seems to forget that people vote and not the central forces. If the BJP doesn’t have the support of people, no matter how many central forces you seek, the mandate will not change,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2013 Results

In the 2013 panchayat polls, the TMC won over 85 per cent of the seats, despite heavy deployment of central forces.

In the 2018 rural polls, the TMC won 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and all the 22 zilla parishads. However, these elections were marred by widespread violence and malpractices, with the opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats.

“The TMC wants to make the rural polls a replay of 2018, but we won’t allow this to happen this time. BJP will defeat the TMC,” Majumdar said.

Chowdhury had said the “grab-all mindset” of the TMC, with no space for any form of opposition, has led to this anarchic situation.

