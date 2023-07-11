Home

West Bengal

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Full List Of Ward-Wise Winners

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Full List Of Ward-Wise Winners

To keep a close eye on the West Bengal panchayat election 2023 result, keep checking at india.com for latest news updates, winning candidate names and booth-wise trending vote counts.

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Winners List: The counting of votes in the violence-affected panchayat elections in West Bengal is currently. Polling was held on Saturday in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence. Re-polling in 696 booths for the panchayat elections in West Bengal concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of 66.42 per cent amid reports of sporadic violence. A total 5.67 crore people living in the state’s rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

Trending Now

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Full List Of Ward-Wise Winners

Will be updated soon…

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES