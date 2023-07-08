Home

Man Runs Away With Ballot Box In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar During Panchayat Election | Watch

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: The incident was reported as polling for the panchayat poll elections is underway. In the video, it can be seen that a person is running away with a ballot box.

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: In a dramatic turn of incidents, a man was seen snatching a ballot box and fleeing with it during West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023. The incident was captured on camera in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar and the visuals have sparked concerns over the integrity of the election process.

The incident was reported as polling for the panchayat poll elections is underway. In the video, it was seen that a person is running away with a ballot box.

Watch Video Here:

Man runs away with ballot box in Bengal’s Cooch Behar.#WestBengal #WestBengalPanchayatPolls pic.twitter.com/3NZcUktPHJ — Rajdeep Bailung Baruah (@BailungRajdeep) July 8, 2023

Not just this, several incidents of violence were also reported during the panchayat elections in West Bengal earlier in the day.

Ballot Bx Set on Fire in Cooch Behar

A ballot box at a polling booth in Baranachina of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district was set on fire by voters who were angry with bogus voting that was reportedly going on there.

Even as the TMC has alleged that this man was affiliated to BJP, no confirmation has been provided as yet.

Polling for the panchayat elections started at 7 AM and around 5.67 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. However, soon after the polls started, massive violence across the state was reported.

11 Dead So Far in State

So far, 11 deaths have been reported in the state and out of those, five Trinamool members, and one worker each of the BJP, Left and Congress, and the supporter of an independent candidate have been reported dead.

This time, the West Bengal Panchayat Elections are being held for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayat seats. The counting of votes will take place on July 11, 2023.

Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were destroyed in several parts of the state.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different areas in North 24 Parganas district, and met people injured in the violence.

A TMC worker was killed in Murshidabad district’s Kapasdanga area in overnight violence. The deceased was identified as Babar Ali, officials said. Another TMC worker was killed in the district’s Khargram area. He was identified as Sabiruddin Sk.

The TMC also alleged that its booth committee member in Tufanganj 2 panchayat samiti in Cooch Behar, Ganesh Sarkar, was killed in an attack by the BJP.

