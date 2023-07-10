Home

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Repolling In Nearly 700 Booths Across 5 Districts Today

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Repolling for West Bengal Panchayat polls in 697 booths across five districts - Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Nadia and South 24 Parganas - will take place shortly.

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Repolling for West Bengal Panchayat polls will take place in 697 booths across five districts today. The repolling will be held in Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Nadia and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced re-polling after violence rocked several areas during the voting process on Saturday. “The West Bengal State Election Commission, in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by sub-section (3) and sub-section (4) of Section 67 of the said Act, hereby fixes July 10 as the date of taking the fresh poll at 7 AM to be continued up to 5 PM uninterruptedly till completion and direct the District Panchayat Election Officer to fix the polling station at which poll shall be taken.” A total of 10 people were killed and several injured in violence reported across the state during the Panchayat poll. The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 out of 30 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023.

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates

