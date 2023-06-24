Home

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Polling, Result, Full Schedule | All You Need To Know

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Latest Update: West Bengal is getting ready for Panchayat elections, which will be held next month. Recently, the West Bengal State Election Commission announced the 2023 Panchayat election schedule. As per the announcement, voting for West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 will be held on July 8 and the counting of votes will take place on July 11. The state election commission said that the polling will begin at 7 AM and end at 5 PM. The three-tier panchayat polls will be held across 20 districts and two-tier polls in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will be held in a single phase on the same date. Around 74,000 seats will go to polls in the Panchayat elections this year.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Check Full Schedule

As per the schedule announced by the EC, the last date for filing nominations was June 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination was June 20.

The West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 is being held for all three tiers of Panchayati Raj institutions – Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads.

At present, there are 825 Zila Parishads constituencies in over 20 Zila Parishads and 1 Mahakuma Parishad, 9240 Panchayat Samiti constituencies in 341 Panchayat Samitis and 48751 Gram Panchayat constituencies in 3354 Gram Panchayats.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Nominations

The Election Commission said it has received a total of 2,36,464 nominations for the Panchayat elections.

While the TMC has fielded the highest 85,817 candidates, the BJP has fielded 56,321 candidates only and the CPI(M) has fielded candidates in 48,646 seats. And over 17,750 are in the electoral fray from Congress.

Notably, the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 is crucial given that Lok Sabha election is scheduled next year.

How Many Seats Are Going to Polls?

In total, West Bengal has 3,317 gram panchayats and this year 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats will witness contests.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Nomination deadlines

The Election Commission on June 8 had notified that the nomination for the panchayat polls will start on June 9 and will go on till June 15.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Result Declaration

The counting of votes in the West Bengal Panchayat elections will take place on July 11.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Result Declaration

The counting of votes in the West Bengal Panchayat elections will take place on July 11.