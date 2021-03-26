Phase 1 of West Bengal Elections 2021: West Bengal is all set to vote in the first phase of the assembly polls on March 27 i.e Saturday. One of the most talked-about state polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), while state CM Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a hat-trick. The state has a total of 294 assembly seats in 23 districts. On March 27, a total of 30 constituencies, spread across 5 districts will go to polls, which will be the first of the eight-phased election process. Notably, the state has been under the All India Trinamool Congress’ rule for the past 10 years and Mamata Banerjee is seeking a third straight term as chief minister in the crucial elections. Also Read - Manmohan Singh Releases Video Message A Day Before Assam Polls, Urges All To Vote Wisely

Phase 1 Elections in West Bengal:

In phase 1 of the West Bengal assembly elections, five districts will go to the polls tomorrow. The voting is likely to start at 8 AM and end at 6 PM. The Election Commission has made all adequate arrangements to make sure people follow all Covid-19 norms and polling is held peacefully. Here are the districts voting tomorrow: Also Read - Sitharaman Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Puducherry Assembly Elections

Purulia Bankura Part I Jhargram East Midnapore Part I West Midnapore Part I

West Bengal Assembly Elections: 30 Constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27 (Saturday)

Patashpur

Candidates: Uttam Basak (Trinamool Congress), Ambujaksha Mahanti (BJP), Saikat Giri (CPI(M)

Kanthi Uttar

Candidates: Tarun Kumar Jana (TMC), Sunita Singha (BJP), Sutanu Maity (CPI)

Bhagabanpurs

Candidates: AITC: Ardhendu Maity, BJP: Rabindranath Maity, INC: Shiu Maiti

Khejuri (SC)

Candidates: AITC: Parthapratim Das, BJP: Santanu Pramanik, CPI(M): Himangshu Das

Kanthi Dakshin

Candidates: AITC: Jyotirmoy Kar, BJP: Arup Kumar Das, CPI: Anulup Panda

Ramnagar

Candidates: AITC: Akhil Giri, BJP: Swadesh Ranjan Nayak, CPI(M): Sabyasachi Jana

Egra

Candidates: AITC: Tarun Maity, BJP: Arup Das, INC: Manas Kumar Karmahapatra

Dantan

Candidates: AITC: Bikram Chandra Pradhan, BJP: Sakti Pada Nayak, CPI: Sisir Patra

Nayagram (ST)

Candidates: AITC: Dulal Murmu, BJP: Bakul Murmu, CPI(M): Haripada Soren

Gopiballavpur

AITC: Khagendranath Mahato, BJP: Sanjit Mahato, CPI(M): Prashanta Das

Jhargram

AITC: Birbaha Hansda, BJP: Sukhmoy Satpati, CPI(M): Madhuja Sen Roy

Keshiary (ST)

AITC: Paresh Murmu, BJP: Sonali Murmu, CPI(M): Pulin Bihari Baske

Kharagpur

AITC: Dinen Ray, BJP: Tapan Bhuiya, CPI(M): Sk. Saddam Ali

Garbeta

AITC: Uttara Singha, BJP: Madan Ruidas, CPI(M): Tapan Ghosh

Salboni

AITC: Srikanta Mahata, BJP: Rajib Kundu, CPI(M): Susanta Ghosh

Medinipur

AITC: June Malia, BJP: Shamit Dash, CPI: Tarun Kumar Ghosh

Binpur (ST)

AITC: Debnath Hansda, BJP: Palan Saren, CPI(M) Dibakar Hansda

Bandwan (ST)

AITC: Rajib Lochan Saren, BJP: Parsi Murmu, CPI(M): Sushanta Besra

Balarampur

AITC: Shantiram Mahato, BJP: Baneswar Mahato, INC: Uttam Banerjee

Joypur

AITC: Sushanta Mahato, AJSU: Ashutosh Mahato, INC: Nepal Mahata

Baghmundi

IND: Dibyojyoti Singh Deo, BJP: Narahari Mahato, AIFB: Dhiren Mahato

Purulia

AITC: Sujoy Banerjee, BJP: Sudip Mukherjee, INC: Partha Prathim Banerjee

Manbazar (ST)

AITC: Sandhya Rani Tudu, BJP: Gouri Singh Sardar, CPI(M): Jaminikanta Mandi

Kashipur

AITC: Swapan Kumar Beltharia, BJP: Kamalakanta Hansda, CPI(M): Mallika Mahata

Para (SC)

AITC: Umapada Bauri, BJP: Nadia Chand Bauri, CPI(M): Swapan Bauri

Raghunathpur (SC)

AITC: Hazari Bauri, BJP: Bivekananda Bauri, CPI(M): Ganesh Bauri

Saltora (SC)

AITC: Santosh Mondal, BJP: Chandana Bauri, CPI(M): Nandadulal Bauri

Chhatna

AITC: Subhasis Batabyal, BJP: Satyanarayan Mukherjee, RSP: Falguni Mukherjee

Ranibandh (ST)

AITC: Jyostna Mandi, BJP: Khudiram Tudu, CPI(M): Deblina Hembram

Raipur (ST)

AITC: Mrittunjay Murmu, BJP: Sudhangsu Hansda, ISF: Milan Mandi

West Bengal Election 2021: Key constituencies and candidates

Purulia: Sujoy Banerjee (TMC) vs Sudip Mukherjee (BJP) vs Partha Prathim Banerjee (Congress)

Medinipur: June Malia (TMC) vs Shamit Dash (BJP) vs Tarun Kumar Ghosh (CPIM)

Kharagpur: Dinen Ray (TMC) vs Tapan Bhuiya (BJP) vs Sk. Saddam Ali (CPIM)

Kanthi Uttar: Tarun Kumar Jana (TMC) vs Sunita Singha (BJP) vs Sutanu Maity (CPIM)

Kanthi Dakshin: Jyotirmoy Kar (TMC) vs Arup Kumar Das (BJP) vs Anulup Panda (CPIM)

Baghmundi: Sushanta Mahato (TMC) vs Ashutosh Mahato (AJSU) vs Nepal Mahata (Congress)

West Bengal Elections 2021: Identification of Voters at Polling Stations

MNREGA Job Card

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of

Labour

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Constituencies:

A total of 191 candidates are in fray for 30 assembly seats to be going for polls on 27th March. Here is a list of constituencies that will vote in the first phase on Saturday:

Star campaigners:

The star BJP campaigners for the seats going to poll in the first phase were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The other star campaigners of the saffron party were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, top leader Smriti Irani who repeatedly harped on the various scams.

Results:

According to the Election Commission website, the result of the West Bengal election will be declared on May 2, Sunday.

Next Phases:

The next phase of polling will be held on April 1, followed by polling on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and the final phase on April 29.