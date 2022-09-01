Kolkata: Bengal Police officers who have completed 5 years in service will now be eligible to get the DG Commendation Disc awards. It is a prestigious award given to the police officers annually, based on their performance. As many as 10 Golden Discs will be given to best officers, 20 Silver Discs will be given to good officers, as per the guidelines of government officials.Also Read - Explore Durga Puja Through 10-Day Travel Package Soon; Gangasagar, Sunderbans On The List Too!

Certificates will also be awarded to several officers based on their performance. Anybody from police force will be entitled to get the award. Police officers who have completed 5 years in service will be eligible to get the award. If there be an officer who gets more than one award, the officer will be eligible to get one after a 3-year gap. An officer can get maximum of 4 disc awards in their career.

"The award is considered to be very prestigious award. This is great news as this will encourage the entire force. Our boys work 24/7 and they are always under scanner. So this Disc will basically encourage everyone in the police force," a senior police officer told News18.

In addition to that a Chief Minister medal will also be given every on Independence Day – 15th August – every year.

Across states, the DG Commendation Disc awards are already a tradition with West Bengal being the latest to announce it. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced several perks for police officers. Mamata Banerjee announced promotions, uniform allowances, compensatory appointment & an increase in upper age limit for state police officials across several categories on the eve of State Police Day. “Many police personnel will be benefitted from this,” the CM said.