Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been banned from campaigning in Bengal for 24 hours for violating election rules, reports news agency ANI. The TMC president was accused of violating the code with her remarks on Muslim votes and those allegedly telling people to revolt against central security forces.

"Election Commission of India imposes a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13," an official statement said.

She had been served two notices last week. The order banning her from campaigning for a day – the last by outgoing Election Commissioner Sunil Arora — comes half-way through the West Bengal election.