Kolkata: Soon after Mamata Banerjee’s TMC announced the full list of 291 candidates, the alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Friday announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal. The Left Front also announced the candidates for the seats allotted to it. Also Read - Former India Cricketer Manoj Tiwary to Contest Assembly Election From Shibpur

However, the Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said. LF chairman Biman Bose said that consensus on some seats is yet to be arrived at by the alliance partners. Nandigram, from where Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest, is one such seat. Also Read - Mamata to Contest From Nandigram, Releases List of 291 Candidates; 50 Women, 42 Muslims in TMC List

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will be done on May 2. Also Read - TMC Releases Full List of 291 Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

(With inputs from PTI)