Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021 will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21 in Kolkata, the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya informed on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Amit Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district on March 21 (Sunday noon) during his day-long visit. Later, he will hold a meeting with district and divisional office bearers of the party at Mecheda.

In the evening, Amit Shah will release BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.