Siliguri: Voting for the elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of northern West Bengal is underway Sunday morning, officials said. The polling began at 7 am. The polling for GTA will end at 4 pm, while in Siliguri it would continue till 5 pm, they said.

The elections to the GTA, the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling Hills, are being held after a decade amid a sea of change in the political dynamics of the region.

GTA has 45 seats, and is spread across the Kalimpong district, and Darjeeling, Mirik and Kurseong sub-divisions of the Darjeeling district. Voting is being held in 922 polling stations, of which five have been identified as critical.

In Siliguri, elections are being held in nine seats of the Mahakuma Parishad (Sub-divisional Council), 22 panchayats, and four panchayat samitis.

By-elections are also underway in six wards of six municipalities of the state. Bypoll is being held in ward 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia as sitting Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in March. Election is also underway in ward 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district where TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was shot dead.

Polling is underway in ward 3 of Bhatpara Municipality, ward 16 of Chandannagar Municipality and ward 4 of Dumdum Municipality as one candidate in each of these wards died before the elections in February. Polling is also on in ward 29 of South Dumdum Municipality.

(With PTI inputs)