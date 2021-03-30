Kolkata: Addressing a poll rally on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she chose to contest from Nandigram over Singur and if she has entered the constituency once, she will stay there. “I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers and sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur,” the TMC chief said while addressing a public rally in Nandigram’s Sona Chura. Also Read - LDF Betrayed Kerala For Pieces Of Gold Just Like Judas Betrayed Christ For Silver: PM Modi In Palakkad

"Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here," Mamata Banerjee said.

She also told the people of Nandigram to bury the BJP politically and bowl the party out of the constituency and the whole state.

“Bury Bharatiya Janata Party politically and bowl them out from Nandigram and West Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said.