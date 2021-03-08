Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has replaced a candidate that the party fielded for West Bengal Election 2021 three days ago due to amid speculation that she might join the BJP after allegedly being denied a seat that she desired. Also Read - BJP Local Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Nadia District, Party Blames TMC

TMC decided to replace Sarala Murmu, its candidate for Malda district's Habibpur assembly constituency, with Pradeep Baskey.

A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".

A statement issued by the Mamata Banerjee led-TMC said, “This is to inform that the candidate for Malda District’s Habibpur Assembly Constituency, Sarala Murmu, had to be replaced due to her ill health. Pradeep Baskey will be contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections from this constituency.”

Murmu was not available for comment.

This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)