West Bengal Declares Public Holiday On Ram Navami For The First Time Ever, Here's What Official Order Says

West Bengal Declares Public Holiday On Ram Navami For The First Time Ever, Here’s What Official Order Says

In a first, the Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal has issued a public holiday on Ram Navami this year. Check what the official order says...

New Delhi: West Bengal has been in the headlines because of the TMC vs BJP battle in the Sandeshkhali Row. However, in another news development, the Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal has made a major, rather historic announcement, one that has never been made before. An official order has been issued by the West Bengal Government, announcing a Public Holiday in the state, on the occasion of Ram Navami this year, which will fall in April, 2024. When is Ram Navami this year, what does the order of the state government say and why is it being considered historic, read to know…

Public Holiday In West Bengal On Ram Navami

As mentioned earlier, the government of West Bengal has issued a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami, in the state. The holiday has been declared for Wednesday, April 17, 2024 which is being celebrated as Ram Navami. A copy of the official government order has been going viral on social media. It is for the first time that the government is declaring a holiday for Ram Navami in West Bengal.

West Bengal Public Holiday, Official Order Out

The official order, issued by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, Dr Manoj Pant, in the name of Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose, is dates March 9, 2024. The order reads, “In continuation to this Department Notification No. 6112-F(P2) dated 09/11/2023, the Governor is pleased to declare 17th April, 2024 (Wednesday) as Public Holiday on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.”

Last year, there were reports of clashes in the Hooghly and Howrah districts of the state, during the Ram Navami celebrations. In Kazipara area of Howrah, clashes broke out when a procession was passing through the area; West Bengal CM had blamed BJP for the same. In the following days, an incident of violence – stone pelting also took place when BJP was taking out the ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Hooghly.

