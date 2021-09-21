Kolkata: A total of three members of a family were found dead in a waterlogged home on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the city. As per the local authorities, electrocution was suspected as the cause of death. The incident occurred at Khardah near Barrackpore which is 20 km away from Kolkata.Also Read - Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled and Short Terminated Due to Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal. Here’s Full List

The officials added that the deceased man seemed to have been killed by electrocution while trying to charge the mobile phone while his wife and son aged 10 died in an attempt to save him. Another son aged four was seen sitting on the bed crying for help from neighbours. The deceased father, mother, and son were brought dead to the hospital. Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Slips & Falls While Boarding Moving Train, Passengers Save Her | Watch

Heavy rain has lashed the city since Sunday night and continued till Monday morning. An alert to moderate rainfall has been issued in the city. Many parts of the city have been flooded thereby affecting the day-to-day lives of the people. Also Read - Video: Severe Waterlogging at Kolkata Airport as Heavy Rains Pound City | WATCH

The officials added that the treatment of the patient at few hospitals including the SSKM Medical College and Hospital, a state-run hospital was severely hampered. Even the ground floor ticket counters of the hospitals were flooded. Many life-saving drugs kept at the Calcutta School Of Tropical Medicine were damaged due to the flooded water. The doctors and other staffers of the hospital were seen working and attending to the patients in the flooded premises.

Many train services have either been cancelled entirely or terminated depending upon the waterlogging situations at Sealdah division and Tikiapara yard. Many Howrah bound train services have been terminated for a short period of time at the DumDum Junction.

The heavy downpour has been caused by the influence of the cyclonic circulation from the North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, as per the weather department.