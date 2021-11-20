West Bengal Lockdown News: The West Bengal government on Saturday issued a fresh order and relaxed the night curfew timing in view of the final T20 match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Notably, the T20 match between India and New Zealand will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 21. As per the order from the West Bengal government, the restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles have been relaxed for two hours.Also Read - New Zealand Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan Calls T20I Series Against India 'Meaningless'

"In view of the third T20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 21, 2021, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 PM to 5 AM shall be relaxed for two hours from 11 PM of November 21, 2021, to 1 AM of November 22, 2021, for spectators, players, match officials, organisers and other persons associated with the said match," the order by the Mamata Banerjee-led government stated.

Copy of the notification:

Apart from the night curfew timing, the state government said that the Kolkata Metro will also run special mid-night metro train services at 10:30 PM from Esplanade towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas. The guidelines from the state government stated that the passengers possessing smart cards will only be allowed to avail this service and no tokens will be issued.

The development comes as the 3rd and final T20 match will be played between India and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The grand cricket match is expected to have a capacity of up to 70% at the Eden Gardens this is because, the state government had earlier issued a directive saying that the stadium could be operated at 70% capacity.

Last month, the West Bengal government had extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till 30 November 2021 and issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines putting a restriction on the movement of people.

The state government had last month allowed the intra-state local trains to operate at 50% capacity and permitted cinema halls, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants and gyms to function at 70% capacity.