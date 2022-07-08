West Bengal Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid media reports that the educational institutes in West Bengal might close due to the rising cases of coronavirus, state education minister Bratya Basu on Friday said the decision to shut down schools, colleges, universities remain with the state health department. However, he stated that the state government does not immediately plan to close schools and colleges.Also Read - West Bengal Cabinet Approves Bill To Make CM Chancellor of State Universities, Replacing Governor

“We will act as per the advice of the Health Department. Nothing immediate is on the cards,” he told reporters. Also Read - As Mercury Rises in Bengal, Mamata Govt Announces Early Summer Vacation For All Schools

Talking about the students’ union elections in the colleges and universities, the education minister said state the government wants to conduct it at the earliest. Also Read - West Bengal Government Relaxes Night Curfew On These Dates | Check Details Here

“We are watching the emerging Covid-19 situation. A decision will be taken on the union polls based on it,” he said.

The statement from the minister comes at a time when West Bengal reported 2,950 new Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 16.92%. Three more people died in the state, while active cases rose to 18,856, as per the data from Health Department.

The state had logged 2,889 single-day infections on Thursday. West Bengal now has 18,856 active cases, while 20,05,689 people have recovered from the disease so far.

In the past 24 hours, 17,430 samples were tested for COVID-19, it said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 16.92 per cent.