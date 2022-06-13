West Bengal Summer Vacation Extension News: In the wake of ‘extreme heat wave conditions’, the West Bengal government has extended the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools for another 10 days till June 26. In a notification, Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain stated that the decision was taken for the sake of students’ health.

The notice which comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

“With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heat wave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation….” the government release said.

This year, owing to the severe heatwave the West Bengal government had announced early summer vacation for private and government schools.