Kolkata: In the wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases, several states and UTs have decided to reopen schools, however, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her government will wait for a few more days to evaluate the Covid-19 situation before deciding to reopen primary schools across the state. Banerjee said that schools reopened for classes 8 to 12 on February 3, while open-air learning sessions for students up to class 7 started four days later under a project named 'Paray Shikshalay' (education centre at your locality).

When asked about primary schools, she said that some caution should be exercised before reopening primary schools as there are warnings of another variant of coronavirus. "We will wait for a few more days and review the Covid-19 situation. We have heard that a new variant (of the virus) is coming. We have to keep a tab on that," Banerjee asserted at a state government programme.

Furthermore, she stated that if that variant is not of much concern, schools can start offline classes for the junior section with students coming on alternate days. "We have to talk to the school authorities on that," the chief minister added.

Altogether 31 lakh students had turned up at 75,000 venues across the state on the first day of the ‘Paray Shikshalay’ programme on Monday. The sessions are being held either on open ground in a locality which can be easily communicable for students or one adjacent to a school having a large number of pupils.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,08,950 as 817 people tested positive for the infection yesterday. Twenty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 20,938.

Kolkata reported the highest number of 135 new cases, followed by 133 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. North 24 Parganas district registered five fatalities, while four deaths each were reported in Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman districts.

The number of active cases dipped by 590 and stood at 14,805. As many as 1,381 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,73,207, while the discharge rate improved to 98.22 per cent. The state has thus far tested over 2.36 crore samples for COVID-19, including 45,495 in the last 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)