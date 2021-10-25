Kolkata: The schools and colleges in West Bengal will not reopen on 15 November as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today since it is a government holiday. The educational institutions will reopen a day later on November 16 in stead. “Schools state will resume for Classes 9th to 12th from November 16th, as November 15th is a government holiday – the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda; Colleges will reopen too on the same date,” Nabanna State Secretariat, West Bengal said in an official communique.Also Read - Go For Online Shopping, Avoid Travel: Centre Issues COVID Advisory to States Ahead of Festivals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said schools and colleges would reopen from November 15, and directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process. Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

(With inputs from agencies)