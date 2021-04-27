Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday, just two days before the last phase of the assembly elections, logged 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike recorded in the state so far. With this, Bengal’s total of coronavirus cases reached 7,76,345, a bulletin issued by the state’s health department said today. The death toll climbed to 11,082 with 73 more fatalities, it said. Also Read - Odisha Seals Border With Bengal, Makes 14-Day Quarantine Mandatory For People Returning From Neighbouring State

In the past 24 hours, 10,664 people recovered from the disease, though the discharge rate continued its downward trend at 85.61 per cent. West Bengal now has 1,00,615 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 55,287 samples were tested since Monday. Also Read - West Bengal Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory For Flyers of These 5 States. Check Details

Several states have been facing severe shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. The COVID-19 case surge has also exerted tremendous pressure on the healthcare infrastructure of Bengal. Also Read - Triple Mutation Strain Detected in 4 Indian States: Why Mutant Strain is Dangerous & Needs Effective Monitoring?

Bengal – which recently witnessed crowded rallies where people were often found without masks despite the surge – will vote for its eighth and last phase of assembly elections on April 29. Counting will be held on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)