West Bengal

West Bengal Shocker: Couple Sells 8-Month-Old Baby Boy To Buy Iphone, Make Instagram Reels

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: A disturbing incident has come to the fore from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district where a couple allegedly sold their 8-month-old baby boy to buy an Apple iPhone and shoot Instagram reels. According to reports, the father also allegedly tried to sell his 7-year-old daughter.

As per the police, the shocking incident came to light on Saturday after neighbours of the accused couple found them having an iPhone. The neighbours got suspicious as the family had barely any means to make ends meet, fearing they may have done something terrible to acquire the money, the neighbours questioned the couple about their baby who told them that the infant was staying with a relative.

SOLD! For an iPhone and Instagram Reels…

However, concerned locals got suspicious and informed the local councillor Tarak Guha, who immediately informed the police. Confronted by the cops, the mother confessed that they had sold the baby and used to money to buy an iPhone and shoot Instagram reels in various parts of West Bengal.

Guha said the police have arrested the couple, including the infant’s father Jaydev. He claimed that after selling the boy, Jaydev also tried selling his 7-year-old daughter on Saturday night, however, his plan was foiled as the police apprehended him.

“After selling the boy, Jaydev also tried to sell the girl on Saturday midnight. We inform the police as soon as we understood it. Police have arrested Jaydev,” Guha said.

Baby rescued

Notably, some earlier reports suggested that the couple had sold their infant son to buy alcohol as they were alcoholics and frequently got into fights with their neighbours in the Panihatti Gandhinagar locality.

Police said they have rescued the infant from a woman in the Khardaha area of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Giving details, an official said that the accused couple, Jaydev and his wife Sathi, had sold their 8-month-old baby boy to a woman identified as Priyanka Ghosh, a resident of Rahra area.

They said that the couple have another child—a 7-year-old daughter—whom they also intended to sell, allegedly.

The official said the couple used the money received from selling their infant boy to travel across West Bengal and shoot Instagram reels with an iPhone which they also bought with the same money.

“We are investigating if there is a child trafficking racket involved in the case,” he said, adding that further probe is underway.

