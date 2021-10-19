Kolkata: The Siliguri Police Commissionerate on Tuesday urged people residing in the district to avoid non-essential travel as much as possible after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an adverse weather forecast for the region for 19-20 October. “In view of the adverse weather forecast issued by the IMD for Siliguri for 19-20 October 2021, it is hereby advised for all to avoid non-essential travel as much as possible,” Siliguri Police Commissionerate.Also Read - Several States Likely to Receive Heavy Rain Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala

The IMD) has also forecast more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in Odisha, which has already been battered by a low-pressure area-induced downpour for the last three days. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal for the next 48 hours, while water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers in northern Odisha were on the rise, the weatherman said. Also Read - Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand, Army Rescues Stranded People in Nainital | Watch

The MeT department forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in both coastal and interior regions. Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather condition with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail off the Odisha coast for the next 48 hours, it said.

For Tuesday, the IMD issued an orange warning (be prepared) of heavy to very heavy rain in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts in northern Odisha, and a yellow warning (stay updated) of heavy rain in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagastinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jajpur districts.