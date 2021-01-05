New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Tuesday resigned from his post as Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and also as the Trinamool Congress district president in Howrah. However, Shukla continues to remain a TMC MLA. Shukla’s move comes days after after former TMC minister and MLA Suvendu Adhikari quit from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet and later joined the BJP. Also Read - CBI Conducts Raids At Premises Of TMC Leader Vinay Mishra In Cattle Smuggling Case

The state secretariat said Shukla's resignation from the cabinet had been accepted, said sources.

Reacting to his resignation, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Anyone can resign. He (Laxmi Ratan Shukla) wrote in his resignation letter that he wants to give more time to sports and will continue as an MLA. Don't take it in a negative way."

As per reports, for the past couple of months, Shukla had kept himself aloof from various activities of the party. According to an Outlook report, senior TMC leader from Howrah district, Shukla found it difficult to get along with Arup Roy, another senior TMC leader from the district and a TMC veteran.

The former cricketer had joined politics in 2016 and was elected from Howrah north. His resignation from the ministerial post has also raised speculations that this might be his first step towards joining the TMC’s rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).