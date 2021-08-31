Kolkata: A stampede-like situation arose at an inoculation centre in Jalpaiguri district leaving 20 people injured. The incident occurred at a school that was acting as a vaccination centre in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. According to the eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had gathered near the centre. Hardly any police were deployed in that area. As soon as the police arrived, opened the gates at 10 am, the crowd rushed in running and pushing each other.Also Read - West Bengal Bandh Today: Petroleum Dealers Calls For No Purchase, No Sale Agitation

Several women with children and elderly people fell to the ground in the chaos. A police official was injured while trying to help the people. A large team of police officials were sent to take control of the situation at the spot. The Locals also rushed in to take the injured to hospitals.

Deborshi Dutta, the Jalpaiguri superintendent of police said around 20 people were injured but 15 were let off after first-aid, and five were admitted to the hospital. However, locals claimed that around 30 people were injured and eight people were admitted to different hospitals.

According to the health department, it had vaccinated 10,99,437 the highest number of people in a single day highest by 7 pm. The figure could cross 12 lakh by end of the day, officials said.