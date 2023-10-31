Top Recommended Stories

West Bengal State Lottery Result Today 31.10.2023 – Sambad Result Live Updates

West Bengal State Lottery Result for today: Take a look at all live updates

Updated: October 31, 2023 1:00 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

West Bengal Lottery Result Today Live Updates

New Delhi: West Bengal State Lottery Sunday results will be released today, October 31, 2023, 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The live results for the West Bengal Sambad Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 1:00 PM, and the official results will be published later in the day. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The prize breakdown for today’s West Bengal Lottery Result is as follows:

  • Oct 31, 2023 1:00 PM IST

    West Bengal State Lottery Result: How To Check

    tep 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Lottery.

    Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

    Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

    Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file

