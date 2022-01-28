Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra was injured in a road accident in West Bengal’s Kolkata, while he was on his way to attend a programme on Friday evening. As per reports, the accident happened at BT road after a lorry hit the bike TMC leader was riding.Also Read - US President Biden's Vow Of Black Justice A Nod To His Most Loyal Voters

Kolkata, West Bengal | TMC leader Madan Mitra met with an accident at BT road after a lorry hit his bike while he was on the way to attend a program, this evening. pic.twitter.com/AJq86aNvKW — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022



According to Bengali news portal Sangbad Pratidin, Mitra did not receive any critical injury and was given first aid at a private hospital. He was later discharged from the hospital.

The report said that due to traffic congestion, Mitra opted to take his bike, instead of his car, to attend a flower show on BT Road. The accident happened after due to some confusion, his bike had a head on collision with a lorry.

Mitra landed in controversy on Thursday after a video went viral on social media wherein he could be seen tearing and throwing a lotus on floor. While doing so, he purportedly stated that West Bengal will no longer offer lotus to Goddess Durga because it is the BJP’s party symbol.