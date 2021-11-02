West Bengal Bypolls Latest Update: As her party headed for a clean sweep in the bypolls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated all the TMC candidates and said this victory is people’s victory: She further stated that West Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics.Also Read - Rajasthan Assembly Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: Congress Wins in Dhariawad, Leads in Vallabhnagar

“My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people’s victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people’s blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!,” the chief minister said in a tweet. Also Read - Mandi Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Congress' Pratibha Singh Takes Massive Lead Over BJP's Khushal Thakur

The TMC on Tuesday headed for a clean sweep as it took massive leads in all four by-elections held last Saturday. Also Read - Telangana Bypoll Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Eatala Rajender Leading In Huzurabad, EC Bans Victory Procession

As pet the updates from the EC, the counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata which began at 8 AM showed that the TMC was set for landslide wins in two constituencies including Dinhata which had returned BJP’s Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in elections held earlier this year, where the leads were over 1.4 lakh and respectable wins in two others.

Final #UPDATE | TMC wins all 4 seats in West Bengal by-polls Wins Dinhata with a margin of 1,64,089 votes, BJP 2nd Wins Santipur with a margin of 64,675 votes, BJP 2nd Wins Khardaha with a margin of 93,832 votes, BJP 2nd Wins Gosaba with a margin of 1,43,051 votes, BJP 2nd pic.twitter.com/X0mBvGF2ou — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

In Dinhata in Coochbehar district, TMC’s Udayan Guha was way ahead of his nearest rival, BJP’s Ashok Mandal, by a massive margin of 1,40,326 votes.

After 16 rounds, Guha secured 1,61.171 votes, whereas Mandal bagged just 20,845 votes.

After all the 16 rounds of counting, the TMC was ahead of its rival BJP in the Gosaba assembly segment in South 24 Parganas by an impressive margin of 1,41,893 votes.

TMC’s Subrata Mondal secured 1,60,231votes, whereas BJP’s Palash Rana, the nearest rival, garnered a mere 18,338votes.

In Santipur assembly constituency, famous for its handloom industry which had turned into a BJP citadel in the assembly elections held earlier this year, TMC’s Braja Kishore Goswami led over his nearest rival – BJP’s Niranjan Biswas – by a margin of 41,364 votes.

Goswami bagged 77,555 votes, whereas Biswas bagged 36,191 votes after the twelfth round.

In the Khardah assembly segment, state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay was again way ahead of BJP’s Joy Saha by a margin of 84,091 votes.

After the fourteenth round, Chattopadhyay secured 1,02,211 votes, whereas Das bagged just 18,120 votes.

