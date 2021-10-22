West Bengal Coronavirus Latest News: West Bengal is witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases after the Durga Puja celebrations. On Friday, West Bengal recorded 846 new COVID-19 cases, 792 recoveries and 12 deaths. With this, the total caseload has gone up to 15,84,492 and the total death toll in the state stands at 19,033.Also Read - Thailand Announces Quarantine-free Travel For 45 Countries. When Will Indians Be Allowed?

As per a report by NDTV, safe houses and quarantine centres in the city will be reopened on Monday for patients who need to isolate themselves.

Kolkata, which looks like paying the price of puja shopping and pandal hopping, recorded 242 new Covid infections this Friday.

In this regard, the officials are attributing the spike in COVID cases due to lack of safety protocols followed by people during Durga puja festivities last week.

“All health department workers leave was cancelled after we saw large numbers of people out on the streets to enjoy Durga Puja. Many of them did not wear masks. We are watching the situation as the incubation period of their infection is not over yet,” Atin Ghosh, Health in charge of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, told NDTV.

Civic authorities said the new infections are asymptomatic which would mean such people could be going around spreading the virus.

And it is not just Kolkata, the COVID cases are rising across Bengal and authorities are waiting apprehensively for the next week when the full picture of the spike should emerge.

On Thursday, West Bengal’s Covid tally rose to 15,83,646 after 833 more people tested positive for the infection. Fourteen new fatalities pushed the death toll to 19,021, a Health Department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143, the bulletin said.