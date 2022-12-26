West Bengal’s First Vande Bharat Express To Be Flagged Off On December 30. Check Time, Route, Other Details

West Bengal's first and India's seventh Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on December 30 by PM Narendra Modi.

Recently, a new Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur, was launched.

Howrah: West Bengal will gets its first Vande Bharat Express on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route. The express train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, a senior Eastern Railway official said on Sunday. The superfast train with modern passenger amenities will take around 7.5 hours on its run in both directions, Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express service from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on December 30,” he told PTI.

Howrah-Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Timing, Route

The first Vande Bharat Express service in the state will be run six days a week.

The train will leave the Howrah station at 6 am to reach the New Jalpaiguri station at 1.30 pm,

I will have a one-hour stopover.

Then it will leave the north Bengal station at 2.30 pm and reach Howrah at 10 pm

It will bring down travel time between Kolkata and Siliguri, the gateway to the Northeast considerably.

While this is a tentative time for the flag off schedule, a detailed list for routes, stations and timing is still awaited.

PM Modi will be on a visit to Kolkata for a meeting of the National Ganga Council.

All About India’s Fastest Trains: Vande Bharat Express

India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.

6 Vande Bharat Express Already Running In India

Vande Bharat trains currently travel on six routes linking:

Delhi to Varanasi (UP)

Ambala/Una (Himachal Pradesh), and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir).

Chennai-Mysuru

Mumbai-Gandhinagar

Bilaspur-Nagpur