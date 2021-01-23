Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission, which, according to her, was conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Also Read - Bengal May Witness 7-8 Phase Election, Full Poll Schedule Likely to be Announced in First Week of Feb

Addressing a programme at Netaji Bhavan here on his 125th birth anniversary, Banerjee described Bose as an icon who had advocated unity among all communities in the country.

She also demanded that Netaji’s birthday on January 23 be declared a national holiday.

“Why the national Planning Commission, which was conceptualised by Netaji in independent India, was dissolved? Why the demand for a holiday on Netaji’s birthday by our government not yet met?” Banerjee said in her brief speech.

We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram': Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM, on birth anniversary celebrations of Subhash Chandra Bose

The Narendra Modi government disbanded the Planning Commission in 2014 and formed the Niti Aayog in stead.

Banerjee said, “We don’t remember Netaji before the elections. He is in our hearts for 365 days. We are in touch with his family.”

I believe that India must have 4 rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

She also said Netaji was described as ‘Deshnayak’ by Rabindranath Tagore.

“We are celebrating his birthday as Deshnayak Diwas,” Banerjee added.