New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee over her comment on Batla House encounter. “Mamata Ji had called Batla House encounter fake & said “I will quit politics if it turns out to be true”. Court has now sentenced death penalty to Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata Ji now, ‘When are you quitting politics?” JP Nadda asked. Also Read - Watch: Mamata Banerjee Chants 'Durga Path' at Bankura Rally Ahead of Bengal Elections

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of practicing politics of appeasement for years, JP Nadda said Mamata Banerjee doing Chandi Path now after ignoring the plights of the Hindu. “TMC’s slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (mother, land, people) has been reduced to ‘torture against women, killing of BJP workers and appeasement,” he added. Also Read - Swapan Dasgupta Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP After TMC's Objection

Nadda, who is on a one-day visit to West Bengal, today held a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal’s Bankura district in support of the BJP candidate. Later, he also chaired a meeting to review election preparedness with Bishnupur district office-bearers. Also Read - Unhappy With BJP's Second List of Candidates, Supporters Hold Protests Across Bengal

In a show of strength ahead of the assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Bishnupur area of Bankura district, which will go to polls in the first and second phases on March 27 and April 1. Nadda started the roadshow at around 2:10 pm from Kumari Talkies cinema hall. It is scheduled to culminate at Bishnupur bus stand, a distance of a little more than 2 km.

Nadda, who is on a one-day visit to West Bengal, today held a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal’s Bankura district in support of the BJP candidate. Later, he also chaired a meeting to review election preparedness with Bishnupur district office-bearers.

Standing on top of a decorated lorry along with party national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, Nadda was seen waving at the spectators.

Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram”, “Narendra Modi Zindabad” and “J P Nadda Zindabad”. Hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road to watch the roadshow.