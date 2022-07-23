Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out search operations at various places in West Bengal linked to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. The searches took place in at least 13 locations in the state, including the residence of Partha Chatterjee, state industry and commerce minister. During the raid the ED recovered bundles of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes amounting to approximately Rs 20 crores from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. The amount is suspected to be the proceeds from the recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB). The ED also reportedly recovered several expensive phones from the possession of Arpita Mukherjee.

ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. pic.twitter.com/i4dP2SAeGG — ED (@dir_ed) July 22, 2022

Who is Arpita Mukherjee and her connection with Trinamool Congress

The ED has described Arpita Mukherjee as a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

According to various media reports, Arpita Mukherjee was associated with a famous Durga Puja of South Kolkata which has links with Partha Chatterjee as well. Arpita Mukherjee is believed to have featured in the advertisements of that Durga Puja committee.

Arpita Mukherjee is also believed to have acted in a few Bengali, Odia and Tamil films.

She acted in Bengali movies alongside Bengali superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee (2009 film ‘Mama Bhagne’) and Jeet (2008 film ‘Partner’).

It is believed that Arpita Mukherjee is connected to the minister through the Durga Puja committee. She was the face of promotional campaigns for Partha Chatterjee’s Durga Puja committee called the NAktala Udayan Sangha in 2019,2020.