Who Is Shahjahan Sheikh? TMC's 'Bhai' Behind Sandeshkhali Violence, Allegations Against Him

Who Is Shahjahan Sheikh? TMC’s ‘Bhai’ Behind Sandeshkhali Violence; Accused Of Sexual Exploitation By Locals

Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shajahan has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.

Tension started brewing in Sandeshkhali after the ED went to the area to search the premises of local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan more than a month ago. When the team arrived to raid Shahjahan’s house in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam, they were attacked by a mob. Shajahan’s men in the locality not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them before the central probe agency’s men managed to escape from the village around 74 km away from the city. The Trinamool Congress leader is still at large.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities, including sexual abuse, by some TMC leaders against villagers and has triggered a fierce political blame game with senior leaders of the Congress, which is part of the anti-BJP opposition bloc INDIA along with TMC at the national level, joining others to criticise the Mamata Banerjee government over the issue.

Even as Sheikh Shahjahan has evaded arrest, since February 7, villagers led by local women have held violent protests against alleged harassment and exploitation by local TMC leaders. Shahjahan is charged with a host of offences ranging from money laundering to harassment.

Who is Shahjahan Sheikh?

Shahjahan Sheikh is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who is being probed in multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.

Shahjahan Sheikh, who is also known as ‘Bhai’, started working as a small-time worker in the fisheries of the Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas near Bangladesh border.

The 42-year-old Sheikh, who started as a small-time worker in the fisheries of the Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas near the Bangladesh border, rose to become the uncrowned king of the state’s fisheries belt.

The eldest of four siblings, Sheikh began as a worker in fisheries and brick kilns in Sandeshkhali.

In 2004, he entered politics as a union leader in brick kilns. He later joined the local CPI(M) unit, maintaining his presence despite the changing political landscape in West Bengal.

Known for fiery speeches and organizational skills, Sheikh caught the attention of TMC leadership in 2012.

Under the stewardship of the then TMC national general secretary Mukul Roy and North 24 Parganas TMC district president Jyotipriyo Mullick, he joined the party and quickly ascended in power, becoming a close associate of Mullick.

Since then, his trajectory in the corridors of power has been unstoppable, raising eyebrows with his rapid ascent akin to a rocket.

In 2018, Sheikh gained prominence as the deputy head of the Sarberiya Agarhati gram panchayat.

Currently serving as the president of the Sandeshkhali TMC unit, his political trajectory peaked when he secured a zilla parishad seat last year.

Sheikh, known as ‘Matsa Karmadhakshya’ (In-charge of fisheries) for North 24 Parganas, he oversees the district’s fishery development, reflecting his influential standing in both political and economic spheres.

In addition to his political roles, Sheikh is a go-to figure for conflict resolution in the area, mediating family disputes and land disagreements. His younger brothers are active TMC workers managing his business, including land dealings.

According to leaders from the local TMC and opposition, Sheikh commands both respect and fear in the region.

“To some, he is a messiah; to his detractors, he is a terror. He carries a Robin Hood image in the area and is affectionately known as ‘Bhai’ among his supporters,” said a local TMC leader.

Despite involvement in criminal cases, he has played a key role in curbing child trafficking, earning recognition for his efforts in making Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat a ‘Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat’ in 2019.

In the aftermath of the violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers in Sandeshkhali post-Lok Sabha polls in June 2019, resulting in deaths on both sides, Sheikh found himself implicated in a murder FIR filed in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Arun Halder on Friday said the commission has recommended the imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.