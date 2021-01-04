West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government will pass an anti-farmer bill resolution in the assembly. Launching a scathing attack against the government over the farm laws, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I’m in favour of farmers & want the withdrawal of these three bills for the sake of the country & farmers. Before the bills came in, they had godowns made. Their political intention is clear & that’s why they are not taking it back.” Also Read - Shoes Hurled At Vehicles of Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy During BJP Roadshow In Kolkata

Earlier, the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers were agitating in Delhi, saying they were ”anti-farmer” and ”pro-corporate.” Also Read - Won’t Return Home If Farm Laws Not Repealed, Say Farmers as Talks With Govt Remain Inconclusive

The resolution was passed in a special session convened in compliance with Covid-19 protocols to express solidarity with the agitating farmers. The members of the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF supported the resolution whole-heartedly. Also Read - Congress Forms 4-Member Committee In Bengal to Hold Talks With Left Parties, Seat Sharing; Joint Events on Agenda

Though the lone BJP member in the state assembly, O Rajagopal raised objections against some references in the resolution, he did not object to it. “There is a general consensus in the House. So, I did not object to the resolution. This is the democratic spirit,” he told the reporters outside the House.

Meanwhile, the seventh round of talks between the central leadership and farm union leaders remained inconclusive on Monday. The government ruled out the roll-back of the three contentious agricultural laws and the protesters refused to call off their agitation till that happens. The next round of discussions to resolve the deadlock over laws enacted in September last year will be held on January 8.