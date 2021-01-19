West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in Purulia where the TMC supremo launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the saffron camp of sending people to disturb her public meetings. “I have been seeing for a few days that some people are being sent by BJP to create disturbance in our meeting. Now I will send some people to disturb BJP, CPM meetings,” Mamata Banerjee said. Calling the saffron party more dangerous than Maoists, Mamata Banerjee said those who want to join BJP can leave but she will not bow her head. Also Read - Muslim Actors, Makers Should Write in Affidavits They Won't Insult Hindu Gods: ABAP on Tandav Row

During her address, Mamata said that the BJP is using money power to buy leaders and votes. "A Dalit family said that we fed them (BJP leaders arriving at their house) from our pocket, how can we pay the amount? I will tell my workers that when you see something like that, then pay them. If anyone gives you money for vote, take the money," Mamata Banerjee said.

Calling BJP a 'venomous snake', the TMC chief asked the people of Purulia to reject the party.

Her remarks come a day after she announced that she will be contesting from Nandigram, a seat that was earlier held by rebel Suvendhu Adhikari who joined the BJP. As she posed a direct challenge to the BJP with her announcement, the BJP too hit back at Banerjee saying the move reeked of “political nervousness.”