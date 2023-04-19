Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • West Bengal
  • Will Resign If Proven: Mamata Banerjee On Alleged Call To Amit Shah Over TMC’s National Party Status

Will Resign If Proven: Mamata Banerjee On Alleged Call To Amit Shah Over TMC’s National Party Status

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would resigned from her post if it was proved that she dialled Home Minister Amit Shah after her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost national party status.

Published: April 19, 2023 6:03 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Will Resign If Proven: Mamata Banerjee On Alleged Call To Amit Shah Over TMC's National Party Status
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would step down from her post if it was proved that she dialled Home Minister Amit Shah after her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost national party status.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 19, 2023 6:03 PM IST

More Stories