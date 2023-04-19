Will Resign If Proven: Mamata Banerjee On Alleged Call To Amit Shah Over TMC’s National Party Status
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would resigned from her post if it was proved that she dialled Home Minister Amit Shah after her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost national party status.
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would step down from her post if it was proved that she dialled Home Minister Amit Shah after her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost national party status.
Also Read:
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.