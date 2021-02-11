Kolkata: After Amit Shah’s high voltage political rally in West Bengal Cooch Behar where he kickstarted BJP’s ‘Poribortan Yadav’ with an aim to vow to voters of the poll-bound state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, launched a scathing attack against the saffron camp. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of looting the farmers and provoking riots, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that she will never bow down in front of BJP. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Sparks Meme Fest With ‘Hamba Ramba Kamba’ & We Are Reminded of 'Abba Dabba Jabba'!

"After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people," Mamata Banerjee said.

During her speech, Amit Shah also asked BJP to fight the upcoming election with Congress and Left and said she will contest the polls alone. "Let's have a fair play. You can fight with Left & Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick," she said.

What Amit Shah Said in his Cooch Behar rally:

Mamata Banerjee is a failed administrator: Amit Shah

Upcoming assembly elections in the state will be a contest between Narendra Modi’s “development model” and her “destruction model”: Amit Shah

BJP’s ”Parivartan Yatra” is not for changing a chief minister, MLA, or minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal’s condition.

Addressing a rally in this North Bengal town, he said the yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronized by the “Bua-Bhatija” combine.

The BJP has been accusing Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, of “institutionalising corruption”.