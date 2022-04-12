Kolkata: Amid ongoing controversy over gangrape and death of a minor in Nadia district of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant. Claiming that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader’s son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant. “The police are yet to understand the cause of the death. I had asked them. Will you call it rape or was she pregnant? Was it (the fallout of) a love affair? Have you enquired about these? This is an unfortunate incident,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Biswa Banga Mela Prangan here.Also Read - Bengal Horror: 14-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Gangrape at Birthday Party, 'Forcibly Cremated'; Son of TMC Leader Held

The Chief Minister also raised question on the girl’s family members and asked why they lodged a police complaint five days after her death and cremating the body. She said that her family members and local people knew about the affair between the girl and the accused. “I do not have any word to sympathise with the family. You (girl’s family) also conducted the last rites of the body. I am talking as a layman. From where will they (police) get the evidence whether she was raped or she was pregnant or there was any other reason such as she was slapped by someone after which she fell ill,” Banerjee said. Also Read - Horse Spotted Travelling in Crowded Local Train in West Bengal, Probe Ordered After Pic Goes Viral

Furthermore, she added that those who are in relationships should be cautious so that people in the guise of being friends cannot harm them. Banerjee also alleged that a section of the media is trying to tarnish the image of West Bengal but she would lay down her life to protect her “motherland”. Also Read - Birbhum Violence: CBI Makes First Arrests, Nabs Four Suspects from Mumbai

Meanwhile, Opposition parties described Banerjee’s statement as “shocking” and alleged that she seeks to shield the accused as he is the son of a leader of her party. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an urgent report from the state chief secretary on the alleged gang rape and death of the minor girl.

The opposition BJP panned Banerjee for her comment and wondered whether her remarks were aimed at influencing the probe.

“Shocking statement by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who trivialises the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia’s Hanskhali. She questions the victim and asks if it was a love affair or a case of unplanned pregnancy gone awry! Because the accused is TMC leader’s son, senior BJP leader and the party’s co-in charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, tweeted.

The girl’s mother had on Sunday told reporters that from the sequence of events and after talking to the people present at the party, “we are sure she was gang-raped by the accused and his friends. She also alleged that a group of people forcibly took the minor’s body for cremation even before her death certificate was issued.

Meanwhile, a petition was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the alleged rape and resultant death of the minor girl.

(With PTI Inputs)