Kolkata: Ahead of the forthcoming Presidential polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of the leaders of all opposition parties and chief ministers of the opposition ruled states, in New Delhi on June 15. With in eye on the polls, Banerjee on Saturday forwarded a letter to 22 leaders which include the chief ministers of different opposition-ruled states. The recipients of the letter for the upcoming The meeting scheduled to be held at Delhi's Constitutional Club, include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

As per reports, the Trinamool Congress Chief has also invited her arch political rivals, including CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend the all important meeting.

"The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics. The election is monumental because it gives legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the Head of our state who is the custodian of democracy. At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour, to echo the deprived and unprecedented communities," the letter sent by West Bengal Chief Minister to Opposition leaders read.

It is to be recalled that in March this year, Banerjee indicated that she will take charge to forge opposition unity on the issue of presidential polls. Soon after BJP clinched victory in the assembly polls in four out of five states including Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee said on the floor of the assembly that the game is not over yet since BJP will not be able to get its candidate elected in the presidential polls without support from other parties.

Presidential polls will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president is to be held before that day. The new president has to be sworn in by July 25.

