Meanwhile, ED officials have accused the sacked minister of not cooperating with them. The central probe agency said that Chatterjee often complains of tiredness to avoid questioning.
On July 23, Chatterjee, who held the portfolio of the Industry Minister in Mamata Banerjee-led state government, was taken into custody in connection with the alleged multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.
“He has been non-cooperating with us since he was arrested. He is often complaining of tiredness and avoiding our questions. We have asked Chatterjee about his claims that the money does not belong to him So, we are looking for the source of the money,” an ED official told PTI.