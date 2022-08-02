Kolkata/West Bengal: A woman hurled a slipper at former WB Minister Partha Chatterjee while he was being taken to the ED office from ECI Hospital. The woman has been identified as Shubhra Gharvi, a resident of Amtala. “I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head,” she said.Also Read - Sanjay Raut's ED Custody Extended Till August 4; Uddhav Says 'Jhukega Nahi...' | Highlights

Lady who had come for treatment in ESI Hospital threw a slipper at #ParthaChatterjee while he was taken for a Medical check-up. West Bengal public is very angry with the high corruption and the Rs 55 crore cash pile just validated them. pic.twitter.com/mvsHSrzmjK — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 2, 2022

